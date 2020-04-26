Hi-tech system to trace Covid-19 contacts still being built

More than a month into the national lockdown, the health department’s bid to use cellphone technology to track Covid-19 carriers is yet to get off the ground.

Authorities are in a race against time to track and trace those infected with the coronavirus and those they have come into contact with, with the number of infected people in SA rising to 3,953 on Friday.

But the department said it has not tracked a single person using the technology, because the IT system to process data from cellphone service providers is still under construction.

“We are finalising the data linkages to receive the information, and this is not fully operational as yet,” health spokesperson Popo Maja told the Sunday Times.

“We have been continuing with our current method of contact tracing until the IT system is fully functional.”

He said the development of the system is on schedule and that further information on the project will be made available when everything is in place.

Vodacom has already made the location and movement data of 800 Vodacom subscribers who tested positive for the virus available for use.