'I have God and my soapies': SA's elderly waiting it out during Covid-19 pandemic

How are senior citizens — the most vulnerable group — coping in the Covid-19 pandemic? Often with remarkably good spirits, the Sunday Times found on visits to old-age and care homes around the country

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By CLAIRE KEETON, Yasantha Naidoo, ALEX PATRICK and LWANDILE BHENGU

Claire Keeton visited the Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH) in Woodstock, Cape Town

Brenda Bugan, 76, laughs a lot even though she cannot see her best friend or grandchildren. She also cannot attend church on the corner at 8am each day, and the daily exercise classes in her old-age centre have stopped. She cannot make candles to boost her state pension...

