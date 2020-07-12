Covid-19 pandemic: False negatives and the danger of testing too soon

When Nombeka Sithole received a negative Covid-19 test result 10 days ago, her family were relieved.

They never imagined that their mother, a nurse from Kokstad, would be fighting for her life in hospital four days later.

Sithole had visited two private hospitals and received two completely different Covid-19 diagnoses four days apart. During her stay from July 1 to 2, the Kokstad Private Hospital's test said she was negative.

During her stay from July 3 to 4, the Margate Hospital test showed she was positive.

She is now on life support in Margate.

Sithole's son, Onke, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week to express his confusion and worry after his mother, a nurse at the Mount Ayliff provincial hospital in the Eastern Cape, had tested negative in three tests at the Kokstad Private Hospital and that the screening at her workplace had not picked up that she had contracted the virus.

"Mr President, I love my mother. I do not want to lose her to something I cannot see or do not understand," he wrote.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) says there is a "lot of confusing messaging" about on when testing should be done.