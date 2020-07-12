'The medical urgency is growing': Gauteng is running out of beds

A looming shortage of ICU and general ward beds means severely ill Covid patients - even those with medical aid - may not make it through the door at hospitals in hot-spot areas that are close to capacity.

In Gauteng, which is SA's centre of infections, health MEC Bandile Masuku said his department expected a shortage of at least 800 beds by the end of the month.

However, data from the Gauteng provincial Covid-19 command council indicates there could be a need of more than 50,000 beds by September. There are currently 8,300 beds in the province.

Health experts say it is difficult to tell how extensive the bed shortage will be because the government is not releasing proper data on beds and other available resources.

This issue was a key talking point at a ministerial advisory committee meeting this week, in which the discussion on hospital beds was "robust".

"It was to ask, how the hell do we work out not only what beds there are, but whether they are properly equipped and staffed and how is the information made available immediately?" said a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC).

"Government claims there are beds, but no-one knows the true availability. In the midst of this crisis, government is still negotiating tenders for field hospitals.