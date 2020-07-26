Fire Levy
'Fire tax', 'entertainment tax' part of new municipal money plan
Commission offers six ways for property owners to pay more
26 July 2020 - 00:03
Hard-pressed property owners face a potential new item on their utilities bill in the form of a "fire levy" that a government think-tank suggests imposing to raise extra money for municipalities.
An "entertainment tax" could also be in the offing if the proposals by the Financial and Fiscal Commission are accepted by municipalities. At least one, eThekwini metro, has expressed interest...
