Cable theft and 'sabotage' cripple Prasa commuter trains

As cable thieves pillage SA's rail infrastructure and render Metrorail's electric trains useless, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) had to resort to expensive diesel locomotives hired from Transnet to haul commuter trains in Pretoria.



The ongoing scourge also has implications for the new trains being built by the Gibela consortium. The R51bn contract will see 600 new electric trains built by 2029 to replace Metrorail's decrepit trainsets, many of which entered service more than 60 years ago...