SA masks change lives in townships and cheer up Belgians
16 August 2020 - 00:00
A consignment of 1,200 brightly coloured masks made in Diepsloot, Alexandra and Tembisa that travelled almost 13,000km to be worn in Belgium tell a life-changing story of 270 township seamstresses during the pandemic.
The seamstresses are part of the Masks4All initiative of the Youth Employment Service (YES), which has so far seen nearly 120,000 masks made and injected more than R1m into township businesses...
