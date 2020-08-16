SADC takes cover as Mozambique fights jihadists

IS offshoot captures gas-field town, but will SA get involved?

After insurgents captured the northern Mozambique port of Mocimboa da Praia on Tuesday, SA contract workers in the gas-field town of Palma, 70km to the north, started making plans to head for the relative safety of Pemba, nearly 200km to the south.



“It’s a f**k-up,” said a skittish contractor, who did not want to be named. “Everyone’s pretty nervous. The message is they are definitely going to hit us here.”..