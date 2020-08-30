News

Workers fired over WhatsApp Covid chats sue Discovery Health

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Discovery Health has been accused of unhealthy labour practices after firing 10 employees for badmouthing the company in a WhatsApp group during the lockdown.

The women's lawyer, Nkosinathi Malgas, said they contracted Covid-19 at work in April and had started the group to support each other. But when Discovery found out about the group, it charged them with contravening company social media policy and fired them in June after a disciplinary hearing...

