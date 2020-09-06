Information Regulator of SA chairperson Pansy Tlakula flooded with requests by companies

Companies and state institutions that fail to protect the personal information of clients, such as phone and ID numbers, could be fined up to R10m, while the individuals involved face sentences of up to 10 years in jail.



And the statutory body tasked with the enforcement of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), which came into effect in July, has now received "a flood" of requests from companies and government institutions seeking assistance on how to comply with the new law...