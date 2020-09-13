Body swap: Two KZN families claim R25m from health MEC over 'mix-up'

The Maharaj family from Thornville near Pietermaritzburg and the Mateke family from Lesotho are demanding a collective R25m from KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu after a “mix-up” led to the body of Keketso Josefa Mateke, 32, being cremated in a Hindu funeral service.



Two letters detailing the families’ intention to claim for damages have been delivered to Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, where mortuary staff gave Mateke’s body to the Maharaj family instead of the remains of 84-year-old Chunderson Maharaj...