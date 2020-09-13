Sunday Morning Assessment
Tshwane council dissolution: plea for urgent court order
13 September 2020 - 00:00
When Gauteng province dissolved the City of Tshwane metropolitan council it was "cracking a nut with a sledgehammer", the DA said in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
The case is the result of coalition politics that went badly wrong. The city has been without a council since its dissolution in March, governed instead by an administrator appointed by Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile, and who has been in charge for almost six months - double the time lawful under the constitution...
