Joburg mom wins son’s right to death benefit

Out-of-work mother had to first pay R2,000 for DNA test

For two years an unemployed Johannesburg mother struggled to raise R2,000 for a DNA test to prove her son’s paternity so the child could qualify for his father’s death benefit. Then she discovered that the man’s provident fund had allocated her child’s portion to his family.



Nozindaba Malinda, of Thembisa, took her fight to the pension fund adjudicator after FundsAtWork Umbrella Provident Fund had allocated the money...