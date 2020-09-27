Joburg mom wins son’s right to death benefit
Out-of-work mother had to first pay R2,000 for DNA test
27 September 2020 - 00:00
For two years an unemployed Johannesburg mother struggled to raise R2,000 for a DNA test to prove her son’s paternity so the child could qualify for his father’s death benefit. Then she discovered that the man’s provident fund had allocated her child’s portion to his family.
Nozindaba Malinda, of Thembisa, took her fight to the pension fund adjudicator after FundsAtWork Umbrella Provident Fund had allocated the money...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.