SA boat builder joins the space race
04 October 2020 - 00:00
It’s a dream come true for a South African boat builder who reached for the stars and landed a deal to retrieve astronauts returning from the International Space Station (ISS).
Gemini Marine CEO Gerhard Neethling this week confirmed a boat export deal with SpaceX, the company founded by South African Elon Musk. Boats from Gemini’s Cape Town yard are being used to fetch astronauts from the SpaceX capsule after splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico...
