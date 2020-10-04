News

SA boat builder joins the space race

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
04 October 2020 - 00:00

It’s a dream come true for a South African boat builder who reached for the stars and landed a deal to retrieve astronauts returning from the International Space Station (ISS).

Gemini Marine CEO Gerhard Neethling this week confirmed a boat export deal with SpaceX, the company founded by South African Elon Musk. Boats from Gemini’s Cape Town yard are being used to fetch astronauts from the SpaceX capsule after splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico...

