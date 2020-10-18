News

Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth'

18 October 2020 - 00:03 By Tania Broughton

A former president must come clean about his "secretive" financial affairs, financial support from influential people in neighbouring countries and about his assets, most of which are not in his name.

That's the gauntlet thrown at him by his soon-to-be ex-wife, who filed papers in the high court on Thursday in which she laid bare her own financial situation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  3. ANC top six, Cyril too, were 'told all about Prasa graft' News
  4. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  5. Hundreds still missing as waters recede, disease takes hold after Idai News

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...