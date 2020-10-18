Movie
'Knuckle City': SA's Oscar contender pulls no punches about GBV, growing up in 'ikasi'
This film shines an uncompromising light on life in one of the birthplaces of local boxing champions, writes Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi
18 October 2020 - 00:02
This is a typical day for Ladumo “9mm” Lamati, the International Boxing Federation's super-bantamweight champion: three bananas, a granola bar and a CBD energy drink inhaled between a sparring session and an hour-long run followed by back-to-back boxing lessons with clients from 5pm until late.
Lamati splits his time between the demands of his professional boxing ambitions and his responsibilities as a trainer at the gym he fights out of, the Fightsports Centre in Norwood, Johannesburg. Between bites of snacks, he reflects on his upbringing in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape - the place that made him and his career...
