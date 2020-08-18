South Africa

Former first lady spirited away after first round of maintenance application against Jacob Zuma

18 August 2020 - 14:27 By Lwandile Bhengu
Security guards surrounded former first lady Tobeka Madiba-Zuma in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Security guards surrounded former first lady Tobeka Madiba-Zuma in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Lwandile Bhengu

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma made a quick getaway from the Durban magistrate's court while surrounded by a circle of security guards on Tuesday, moments after her maintenance application against former president Jacob Zuma was adjourned.

Madiba-Zuma, wearing a plum leather dress and pink head wrap, was the only party in court during the closed maintenance hearing. Zuma was represented by advocate Nqaba Buthelezi.

Madiba-Zuma and Zuma reportedly parted ways earlier this year.

After proceedings, the court-appointed mediator in the case, Thulasizwe Mahlobo, told TimesLIVE he couldn’t divulge too much information.

“It was just a mediation process. We were trying to find amicable ground and I was facilitating this process. They will come back once both sides have consulted,” he said.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told TimesLIVE the former president wanted to deal with the matter in a sensitive way.

“It is unfortunate the complainant took the matter to court. It could have been resolved internally. The former president wants to treat it with the necessary decorum and sensitivity.”

He said Zuma has financially supported his family for the past 13 years and would continue to maintain this support.

Mabuza said a return date had not been set by the court, but said Zuma wanted the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

“The former president wants to deal with the matter without casting aspersions on anyone's reputation.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Former first lady takes Jacob Zuma to court over maintenance

Former president Jacob Zuma is reported to be opposing an application for maintenance by his estranged wife, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.
News
5 hours ago

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma shares her love for Jacob Zuma -'marriage is like fine wine'

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is not shy to gush about her love for former president Jacob Zuma.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X