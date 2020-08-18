Former first lady spirited away after first round of maintenance application against Jacob Zuma

“It was just a mediation process. We were trying to find amicable ground and I was facilitating this process. They will come back once both sides have consulted,” he said.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told TimesLIVE the former president wanted to deal with the matter in a sensitive way.

“It is unfortunate the complainant took the matter to court. It could have been resolved internally. The former president wants to treat it with the necessary decorum and sensitivity.”

He said Zuma has financially supported his family for the past 13 years and would continue to maintain this support.

Mabuza said a return date had not been set by the court, but said Zuma wanted the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

“The former president wants to deal with the matter without casting aspersions on anyone's reputation.”

TimesLIVE