WATCH | 'Someone like me stole for a living to survive and that's wrong': ex-rustler
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Sente Abel Mahini knows a thing or two about stock theft. He spent more than a decade stealing sheep and cattle from neighbouring farms.
He was arrested and spent seven years in jail, but says he understands why people are driven to it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.