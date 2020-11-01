It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza

SA's top diplomat in the US west coast city of Los Angeles is accused of rejecting more than 30 properties offered to her by the department of international relations (Dirco) and is said to have set her eyes on properties on Beverly Hills' super-plush Rodeo Drive.



LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza is also said to have made demands that have irked potential landlords, including importing furniture from the East and changing kitchen cupboards and wall units...