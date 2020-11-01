Politics

My election will end strife in DA, says John Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen, who is tipped to be announced as the DA's new leader today, says his election will mark the end of divisions and factional battles in the party.



Steenhuisen, who was in a fierce leadership contest with KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli this weekend, also rejected suggestions the DA would return to its white roots and liberal conservatism should he be elected...