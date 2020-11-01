Politics
My election will end strife in DA, says John Steenhuisen
01 November 2020 - 00:00
John Steenhuisen, who is tipped to be announced as the DA's new leader today, says his election will mark the end of divisions and factional battles in the party.
Steenhuisen, who was in a fierce leadership contest with KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli this weekend, also rejected suggestions the DA would return to its white roots and liberal conservatism should he be elected...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.