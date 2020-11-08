'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant

Documents may shed light on black exec's huge racism claim

Dimension Data chair Jeremy Ord ''discovered'' crucial documents related to a huge racism-based claim brought by Andile Ngcaba on the same day that a former board member contradicted Ord's claim that the documents never existed.



The new twist in the saga, which has pitted Ngcaba, a former executive of Dimension Data, against Ord, the veteran chair of the IT giant, emerged in a supplementary affidavit filed by Ord, which explicitly reverses his earlier claims...