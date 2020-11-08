News

'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant

Documents may shed light on black exec's huge racism claim

08 November 2020 - 00:05 By ERNEST MABUZA and GRAEME HOSKEN

Dimension Data chair Jeremy Ord ''discovered'' crucial documents related to a huge racism-based claim brought by Andile Ngcaba on the same day that a former board member contradicted Ord's claim that the documents never existed.

The new twist in the saga, which has pitted Ngcaba, a former executive of Dimension Data, against Ord, the veteran chair of the IT giant, emerged in a supplementary affidavit filed by Ord, which explicitly reverses his earlier claims...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sewerage snag hits the Vaal as water company pulled from R1.3bn project News
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. Township celebrates as 'the John Wick of Gugulethu' is shot dead News
  4. Gauteng DG tipped to become Cyril Ramaphosa's first female consigliere News
  5. Senzo Meyiwa case: suspect's father tells of arrest heartache News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...