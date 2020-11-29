Education
'It's a potential disaster': Ban on failing grades 1-3 splits views
Decision should be left to teachers and parents, say experts
29 November 2020 - 00:00
Schools will be banned from failing pupils in grades 1 to 3 — even if they may not have mastered basic numeracy and literacy skills.
Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told parliament on November 17 that the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has given the nod for schools to implement “automatic progression” in the foundation phase...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.