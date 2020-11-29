Education

'It's a potential disaster': Ban on failing grades 1-3 splits views

Decision should be left to teachers and parents, say experts

Schools will be banned from failing pupils in grades 1 to 3 — even if they may not have mastered basic numeracy and literacy skills.



Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told parliament on November 17 that the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has given the nod for schools to implement “automatic progression” in the foundation phase...