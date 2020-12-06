How green is my hockey pitch money

A trust set up by a principal with a chequered history was given millions of rands by his school to build an AstroTurf hockey field, and then leased it back to the school at R50,000 a month.



This is among a range of findings in a 40-page forensic report by the Western Cape provincial education department into the dealings of Wikus Naudé, head of Huguenot High School in Wellington...