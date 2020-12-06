News

Santa’s lap off, but his laptop is on

The old bloke in red is working from home — and still taking calls

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 December 2020 - 00:00

Fear not, unless you’ve been bad. Santa Claus has WiFi in the North Pole and he’s only a Zoom call away.

Like millions who are forced to work from home, Santa will perform some of his tasks online, with his video camera turned on...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It's a potential disaster': Ban on failing grades 1-3 splits views News
  2. Dr Matlwa Mabaso's on a mission to end stunting in SA's children News
  3. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  4. Hunt for Bushiris' escape route zooms in on road borders News
  5. Appeal judge foils Guptas, slaps down other judges News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...