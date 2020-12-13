ANC's plan to save cash-strapped SABC: we all pay 'household levy'

Household tax and separation of services will sort it, says NEC

The ANC wants the government to consider introducing a new tax to bolster the coffers of the cash-strapped SABC.



The proposal is contained in draft resolutions adopted by this week's meeting of the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC)...