ANC's plan to save cash-strapped SABC: we all pay 'household levy'
Household tax and separation of services will sort it, says NEC
13 December 2020 - 00:03
The ANC wants the government to consider introducing a new tax to bolster the coffers of the cash-strapped SABC.
The proposal is contained in draft resolutions adopted by this week's meeting of the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.