State Capture Inquiry
ANC and big coal capital are at centre of Eskom's demise
17 January 2021 - 00:00
Eskom's power cuts this week coincided with damning testimony of how billions were stolen from it through state capture.
The capture machinery involved the no 1 enabler, Jacob Zuma, down to willing accomplices in Eskom and private consultants...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.