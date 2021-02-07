Local cops quiz Bridgette Motsepe over political case in Botswana

Local police have asked mining company owner Bridgette Motsepe to respond to allegations in Botswana that she was involved in financial crimes connected with that country's political ructions.



Documents seen by the Sunday Times reveal that the Commercial Crimes Unit in Pretoria wrote to Motsepe on January 29 asking her to furnish them with details of relations between her company, Mmakau Mining, and Botswana-based Avante Security Services...