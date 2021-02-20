Princess Eugenie shares the name of her baby along with precious photos

"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," Britain's Princess Eugenie said of the son she shares with husband, Jack Brooksbank, as the pair announced their firstborn's name on Instagram.

Born on February 9, the infant has been dubbed August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in honour of the couple's ancestors.

Although his mother is a princess - she's the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth - the child himself does not have a royal title. (Read why here).

Princess Eugenie explained on her Instagram Stories that the couple had named their baby "after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”

August is one of the middle names of Queen Victoria's consort Prince Albert, while Hawke is apparently a Brooksbank family name.

Philip is a nod to Princess Eugenie's own grandfather, the 99-year-old Prince Philip, who is currently in hospital.

The new mom also shared some gorgeous snaps of her family, which she says were taken by their midwife. She used the opportunity to thank the "wonderful essential workers" for their efforts during the pandemic.