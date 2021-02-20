Lifestyle

Princess Eugenie shares the name of her baby along with precious photos

The royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, honoured their ancestors when choosing their little one's moniker

20 February 2021 - 18:17 By Toni Jaye Singer
Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank, pose with their son in this undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace on February 20 2021.
Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank, pose with their son in this undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace on February 20 2021.
Image: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters

"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," Britain's Princess Eugenie said of the son she shares with husband, Jack Brooksbank, as the pair announced their firstborn's name on Instagram.

Born on February 9, the infant has been dubbed August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in honour of the couple's ancestors.

Although his mother is a princess - she's the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth - the child himself does not have a royal title. (Read why here).

Princess Eugenie explained on her Instagram Stories that the couple had named their baby "after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”

August is one of the middle names of Queen Victoria's consort Prince Albert, while Hawke is apparently a Brooksbank family name.

Philip is a nod to Princess Eugenie's own grandfather, the 99-year-old Prince Philip, who is currently in hospital.

The new mom also shared some gorgeous snaps of her family, which she says were taken by their midwife. She used the opportunity to thank the "wonderful essential workers" for their efforts during the pandemic.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip's scandal-ridden son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson AKA Fergie. The baby is the pair's first grandchild, and the queen's ninth great-grandchild.

As such both Princess Eugenie and August have a claim to inherit the British thrown. They currently occupy the tenth and eleventh spots in the line of succession, but will each move down a place when Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their second child, which will presumably happen later this year.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

It's a boy! Princess Eugenie announces royal baby's birth with sweet Insta post

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

He's not a prince! Three interesting facts about Princess Eugenie's baby

Britain's newest royal baby has made his debut!
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Royal baby loading: Six facts about Harry and Meghan's second child

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has a royal bun in the oven.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Prince Harry, Meghan to break silence in 'wide-ranging' interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy news is a loving tribute to Princess Di

Royal baby alert!
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Mystery solved: what that fighter jet is doing on top of a building in Sandton Lifestyle
  2. Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Clever, cost-savvy décor ideas to steal from Minnie Dlamini-Jones' nursery Home & Gardening
  4. How The Beatles were caught in John Steenhuisen's jab at Ramaphosa Lifestyle
  5. WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash Lifestyle

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...