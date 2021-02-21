'This is what we feared': Tshegofatso Pule’s family on arrest of ex-boyfriend
Mom-to-be’s killer confirms her family’s suspicions about her lover, they say
21 February 2021 - 00:02
The family of mother-to-be Tshegofatso Pule say their suspicions have been confirmed by the arrest of her former boyfriend as the alleged mastermind behind her murder.
Harrowing details of Pule’s last hours reveal how her killer — who claims he was hired by the father of Pule’s unborn child — shot her in the chest and then, in a panic, tried to make her death look like a suicide by putting a rope around her neck and leaving her body against a tree...
