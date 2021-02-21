Troubled Prasa sacks four executives

Shocked insiders say they are competent and are scapegoats

Four senior executives at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) who were axed by the board this week are considering challenging the state-owed entity's decision to dismiss them.



Prasa Rail CEO Nosipho Damasane, Prasa technical CEO Hishaam Emeran, chief security officer Tebogo Rakau and group company secretary Sandile Dlamini were served with termination letters this week...