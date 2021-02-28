Poor matric equals bleaker future
Economists warn of scant job prospects for school-leavers
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The almost 230,000 matriculants who did not qualify for university admission and a further 137,000 who failed matric last year face very bleak job prospects.
This is the warning sounded by leading economists in light of the latest jobs data, which shows that 2.7-million of the 7.2-million people who were unemployed in the last quarter of 2020 had a matric...
