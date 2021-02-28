Smuts Ngonyama says Bosasa Youth was BEE front

Investor and SA's ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, has obtained an interim interdict to stop the payment of about R6.8m in dividends to a company in the Bosasa group that he has accused of BEE fronting.



Johannesburg high court judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau on Friday ordered that the money be kept in a separate account while Ngonyama and the estate of the late Gavin Watson battle it out in the appeal courts over who should rightfully own the lucrative shares from which the dividend is derived...