Smuts Ngonyama says Bosasa Youth was BEE front
Court stops mining millions going to Gavin Watson estate
28 February 2021 - 00:03
Investor and SA's ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, has obtained an interim interdict to stop the payment of about R6.8m in dividends to a company in the Bosasa group that he has accused of BEE fronting.
Johannesburg high court judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau on Friday ordered that the money be kept in a separate account while Ngonyama and the estate of the late Gavin Watson battle it out in the appeal courts over who should rightfully own the lucrative shares from which the dividend is derived...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.