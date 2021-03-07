Damning 'tax fraud' report on DA Limpopo leader leaked
07 March 2021 - 00:00
A recommendation that a DA provincial leader should face disciplinary proceedings for abusing party funds has yet to be acted on by the party two years later.
This has come to light after the leak of an investigative report by the DA's federal legal commission (FLC) that made adverse findings against Jacques Smalle, who has led the party in Limpopo since 2012...
