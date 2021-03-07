Southeaster, on top of Covid-19, forces ships to bypass Table Bay
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Is windy Cape Town getting windier? Definitely, according to freight handlers who report many large vessels bypassing the port partly because of wind-related delays.
Climate scientists have warned that the Cape's summer southeast winds (the notorious Cape Doctor) may get stronger because of climate change. But judging from port statistics this may already be happening...
