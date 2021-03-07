Mental Health
WATCH | Stressed-out citizens take out their anger on old TVs, appliances
07 March 2021 - 00:00
While a peaceful session of yoga and meditation may help relieve stress and tension, some South Africans have taken a more active route — blowing off steam by smashing up discarded electronic devices with sledgehammers and baseball bats.
And entrepreneur Marco Caromba is making money out of it...
