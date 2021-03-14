Cops have not learnt 'from Marikana, other fatal protest shootings': experts

Wits killing highlights urgency of public order police training

Policing experts and unions are sounding the alarm over the apparent failure of South African Police Service (SAPS) management to properly implement the Marikana commission of inquiry's recommendations to train officers in dealing with public violence.



CCTV footage shows public order police indiscriminately firing at close range into crowds of protesting Wits University students in Johannesburg this week. A bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, was killed in the gunfire, and several students were wounded...