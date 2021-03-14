Cops have not learnt 'from Marikana, other fatal protest shootings': experts
Wits killing highlights urgency of public order police training
14 March 2021 - 00:01
Policing experts and unions are sounding the alarm over the apparent failure of South African Police Service (SAPS) management to properly implement the Marikana commission of inquiry's recommendations to train officers in dealing with public violence.
CCTV footage shows public order police indiscriminately firing at close range into crowds of protesting Wits University students in Johannesburg this week. A bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, was killed in the gunfire, and several students were wounded...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.