Local getaway

Wildlife, luxe and laughs are in store at Sir Richard Branson's SA game lodge

Ulusaba in the greater Kruger has all the perks you'd expect from a fancy private reserve — plus extra lashings of fun. Now deals for locals mean you can experience it all yourself

Monday afternoon and I'm in my home office, working but still wearing the smile of a past weekend in the bush. My phone buzzes with an intriguing alert: Virgin Limited Edition is live on Instagram. Tap-tap and there they are: those two wildlife rock stars whom I elbow-bumped goodbye just 27 hours ago.



So I'm back in Jozi but life at Ulusaba in Sabi Sand goes on, damn them. And guide Trevor Savage is welcoming viewers to the weekly live-streamed game drive. Clad in the familiar khaki button-up shirt and shorts, he's talking about what a beautiful day it is there. The weird part is he's chest-deep in the swimming pool...