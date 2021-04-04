News

Doubts about Eskom's bailout of South32

Documents reveal red flags about deal to ensure coal supply

04 April 2021 - 00:03 By SABELO SKITI and THANDUXOLO JIKA

A new Eskom plan to bail out a struggling coal supplier, Australian mining giant South32, could cost up to R40bn.

This is even though an investigation by a law firm retained by the state power utility concluded South 32's difficulties were due to mismanagement...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Did the Gupta Four know? Zondo says that's the question News
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  4. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  5. Dr Soon-Shiong: The viral evolution of man behind pill to prevent Covid-19 News

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...