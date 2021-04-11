De Lille urged to take action against architects accused of harassment
11 April 2021 - 00:00
The foundations of SA’s architectural regulator have been rocked by allegations of harassment in its 11-member ruling council.
Now public works minister Patricia de Lille has ordered an independent investigation of allegations that male councillors at the South African Council for the Architectural Profession have been harassing women councillors...
