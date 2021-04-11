News

De Lille urged to take action against architects accused of harassment

11 April 2021 - 00:00

The foundations of SA’s architectural regulator have been rocked by allegations of harassment in its 11-member ruling council.

Now public works minister Patricia de Lille has ordered an independent investigation of allegations that male councillors at the South African Council for the Architectural Profession have been harassing women councillors...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  2. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  3. ‘Rogue’ tenants become neighbours from hell News
  4. Inside SA’s bid to reverse foreign tourism collapse News
  5. Squatters force terrified Joburg man to barricade doors with sandbags News

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99