Prince Harry will be going solo to Prince Philip's funeral

The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will be held on April 17, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

It was added that Philip's grandson, Prince Harry, would attend.

Long-established plans for the royal's funeral have had to be redrawn and scaled down because of Covid-19 restrictions, but Buckingham Palace said they remained very much in line with Philip's wishes.

Philip, known as the Duke of Edinburgh and at his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, died on Friday at Windsor Castle aged 99.

He will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, not a state funeral, with no public processions, held entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and limited to 30 mourners.

“The occasion will still celebrate and recognise the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesperson said.