Profile

'They think I'm soft, but these teeth ... they bite': Phindile Baleni

SA's top civil servant vows to fight the betrayal of corruption

The first female director-general in the presidency and secretary of cabinet, Phindile Baleni, may be soft spoken, but when she opens her mouth she exudes authority.



Baleni is SA's most senior public servant. President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a government that delivers quality services on time and without corruption, and he now relies on Baleni to transform rhetoric into reality...