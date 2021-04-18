Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina

Thermometers for ANC offices supplied by senior MP's child

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, one of the party's most senior deployees in parliament, is embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of financial interest after it emerged that the parliamentary caucus she manages awarded a deal for personal protective equipment (PPE) to her son.



The Sunday Times has established that a company in which Majodina's son, Mkhonto weSizwe, is a sole director supplied 150 thermometers valued at R350 each to be used in the party's constituency offices across SA...