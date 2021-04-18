News

Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina

Thermometers for ANC offices supplied by senior MP's child

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
18 April 2021 - 00:03

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, one of the party's most senior deployees in parliament, is embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of financial interest after it emerged that the parliamentary caucus she manages awarded a deal for personal protective equipment (PPE) to her son.

The Sunday Times has established that a company in which Majodina's son, Mkhonto weSizwe, is a sole director supplied 150 thermometers valued at R350 each to be used in the party's constituency offices across SA...

