Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina
Thermometers for ANC offices supplied by senior MP's child
18 April 2021 - 00:03
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, one of the party's most senior deployees in parliament, is embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of financial interest after it emerged that the parliamentary caucus she manages awarded a deal for personal protective equipment (PPE) to her son.
The Sunday Times has established that a company in which Majodina's son, Mkhonto weSizwe, is a sole director supplied 150 thermometers valued at R350 each to be used in the party's constituency offices across SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.