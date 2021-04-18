WATCH | 'We have no idea when the swarms will end or when rains will come'

Teams race to spray locusts as 'biblical' swarms destroy crops

Thousands of hectares of grazing and farmland in the drought-stricken provinces of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape are in the direct path of swarming brown locusts.



The swarms of millions, which began late last year, have intensified across the Karoo and Kalahari, and the insects are devouring fields of lucerne desperately needed by farmers to feed their animals through the winter...