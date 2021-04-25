Nathi Mthethwa stumps cricket bosses

Mthethwa signals seismic shake-up of sport in SA after years of 'lip service'

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has come out guns blazing at Cricket SA (CSA), accusing cricket bosses of "destroying the sport" and reducing the game to "a shadow of our former self".



The minister's blunt assessment of the state of cricket in SA came at the end of a week in which he lost patience with administrators, and took the first steps towards defunding and deregistering the game. The move effectively puts South African cricket back to its isolation days pre-1992...