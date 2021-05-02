New tech gives a leg up to knee surgery
02 May 2021 - 00:00
For two years, Cape Town psychologist Lesley Nortje could not walk her dogs due to excruciating knee pain that stemmed from a decade-old injury.
Today, the 62-year-old grandmother from Hout Bay is back on her feet after becoming the first person in SA to have knee-replacement surgery using new cutting-edge technology that aids precision and reduces pain...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.