SA's rhino ranchers lock horns with Creecy
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Rhinos would probably be extinct in SA if it were not for private breeders and farmers.
This the view of wildlife experts, economists and private rhino farmers in the wake of a statement by environment, fisheries & forestry minister Barbara Creecy that the country needs to move away from captive breeding operations and instead manage animals more efficiently in game reserves...
