Zulu royal house 'unites' behind new king

But court action challenging king's will set to go ahead

The Zulu royal family last night put up a united front, with traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi announcing the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's siblings have pledged their support to the monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.



Buthelezi told journalists that a truce was reached at a family meeting called by Queen mother MaZungu yesterday morning...