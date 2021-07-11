Apology to former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko

On May 16 we published an article under the headline "Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-05-16-npa-goes-against-eskom-rot/)".



The company in question did not belong to former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko but to his university friend, Thabo Mokwena...