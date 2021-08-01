KZN looters rob disabled pupils of their school

Nosihle Ndlovu, 11, loves nothing more than putting on her uniform and going to school at Golden Steps, in Ndwedwe near Verulam, north of Durban.



But for the past week, she and her 216 fellow pupils have had to miss out on lessons after their school, which offers vocational training for intellectually disabled pupils, was all but destroyed in civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal...