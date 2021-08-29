Polls disaster looms for ANC
The ANC has set a target of winning more than 55% of the vote nationally. In 2016 it won 53.9%.
29 August 2021 - 00:04
The ANC's showing in the local government elections appears to hang on whether the Constitutional Court approves the postponement of the polls, without which the party stands to be excluded from contesting many key wards.
The ruling party failed to meet the deadline to field a full slate of candidates in 35 municipalities, which could mean that power will change hands in councils across the country unless the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reopens the registration of candidates...
